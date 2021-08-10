Meta (MTA) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.64 or 0.00860936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00107485 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041429 BTC.

About Meta

MTA is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

