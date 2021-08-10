Metal (MTL) Reaches Market Cap of $154.04 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00005146 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $154.04 million and $73.03 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00089349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.50 or 0.00844648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107621 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

