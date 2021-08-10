Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €10.00 ($11.76) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on B4B3. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Metro in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Metro in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Metro in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €9.81 ($11.54).

B4B3 stock opened at €11.30 ($13.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.41. Metro has a 12-month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 12-month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 million and a P/E ratio of 39.51.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

