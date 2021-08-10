Michael Kent Robinson Sells 1,500 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $20,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Kent Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $13,920.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Kent Robinson sold 1,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $14,940.00.

Shares of CFB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. 287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $8,786,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 54,802 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

