Michael R. Minogue Sells 24,471 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $13.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.70. The company had a trading volume of 220,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,162. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $242.73 and a one year high of $387.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $317.27. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

