Michael Weintraub Sells 8,236 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Michael Weintraub sold 8,236 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $577,590.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Weintraub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $122,815.08.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $162,875.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Michael Weintraub sold 20,000 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $1,275,200.00.

Shares of PHR opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

