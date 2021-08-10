Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is Eidelman Virant Capital’s 9th Largest Position

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 2.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,716,881. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.45. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,311,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,188 shares of company stock worth $14,272,584. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

