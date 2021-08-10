MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Jeanine Montgomery Sells 2,500 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $767.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Featured Article: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.