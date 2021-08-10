MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Jeanine Montgomery Sells 2,500 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $767.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.38 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. decreased their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $501.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $33,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

