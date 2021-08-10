Millennium Management LLC Buys 244,173 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 345.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,173 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Neuronetics worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,463,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,974,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 632,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 488,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

STIM stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $234.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.64.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,000 shares of company stock worth $1,497,883. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

STIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

