Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 144,480 Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,480 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Quanex Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $804.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

