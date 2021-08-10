Millennium Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 146,759 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BOK Financial worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in BOK Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,272,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.17. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.41 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOKF shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

