Millennium Management LLC Purchases 3,863 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $102,095,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,760,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 747,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,166,000 after purchasing an additional 424,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 261.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 292,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HE opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

