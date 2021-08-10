Millennium Management LLC Sells 583,317 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 583,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

