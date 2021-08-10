Millennium Management LLC Sells 958 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Truist Securities raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

