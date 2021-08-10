Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mimecast in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MIME. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,544,632 over the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.