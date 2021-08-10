Mina 24-Hour Volume Reaches $299.54 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 10th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $609.12 million and $299.54 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mina has traded 62.9% higher against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.17 or 0.00006983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00155328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00146474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,501.19 or 1.00213958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00820833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 192,104,284 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

