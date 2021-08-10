Mirror Protocol Trading 17.5% Higher This Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 10th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $266.68 million and $49.25 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.43 or 0.00007545 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00045839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00157621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00147541 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,437.21 or 0.99942232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002773 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.40 or 0.00812526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

