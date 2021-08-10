Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Up 1.6% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $376.23 or 0.00839297 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $26.52 million and approximately $114,321.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00045027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00157852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00146399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,695.07 or 0.99706069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.05 or 0.00812130 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 70,494 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.