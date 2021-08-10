Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $240,834.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.35 or 0.00048750 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $29.35 million and $240,834.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00044586 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00135232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00145460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,018.19 or 1.00385462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.08 or 0.00770214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,313,210 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

