Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Market Cap Tops $28.00 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 9th. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $28.00 million and $3,465.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for $530.10 or 0.01154129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00136698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00145961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,940.80 or 1.00022423 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.72 or 0.00767937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 52,821 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.