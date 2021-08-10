Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Hits $47.53 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $47.53 or 0.00104808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $24.66 million and $69,174.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00155785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00147205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,433.17 or 1.00176567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.86 or 0.00782446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 518,817 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars.

