Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.21.

MIRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.24 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

