Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $14.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $433.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,289 in the last 90 days. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after purchasing an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

