Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

MIRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.24 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.61.

MIRM stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.30. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). Equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

