MKM Partners Trims Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Target Price to C$11.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.06.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of TSE CRON traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.02. 68,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,498. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.33. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$6.55 and a 1 year high of C$20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.