Model N (NYSE:MODN) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Model N (NYSE:MODN) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Model N stock opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.74. Model N has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Model N will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Model N during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Model N by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

