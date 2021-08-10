Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.5-193.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.76 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

NYSE:MODN traded up $3.83 on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. 8,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,345. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Model N has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $161,880.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

