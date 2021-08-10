Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $192.50 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 million.Model N also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.45-0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

Get Model N alerts:

MODN traded up $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. 8,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $931,806. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.