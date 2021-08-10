Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sets New 12-Month High at $61.06

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.06 and last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 1834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

