Mogo (MOGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.
Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Mogo stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mogo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $429.71 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 2.92.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mogo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Mogo worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.
About Mogo
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.