Mogo (MOGO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mogo stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mogo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $429.71 million, a PE ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 2.92.

MOGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mogo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Mogo worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

