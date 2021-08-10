Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $503.61

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $60,601.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $503.61 or 0.01107375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00360620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000701 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,508 coins and its circulating supply is 8,393 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

