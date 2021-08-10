Mondi (LON:MNDI) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Mondi (LON:MNDI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Shares of MNDI stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,033 ($26.56). 510,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,425.47 ($18.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,946.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

