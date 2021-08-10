Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mondi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.06. Mondi has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

