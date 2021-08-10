MONK (MONK) Price Up 49.4% Over Last 7 Days

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, MONK has traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $17,430.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001672 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009048 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.