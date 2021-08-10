Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 40,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

