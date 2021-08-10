Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.25

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of MTE opened at GBX 2,030 ($26.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £353.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,043 ($26.69). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,812.57.

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

