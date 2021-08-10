Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.25

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:MTE) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of MTE opened at GBX 2,030 ($26.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £353.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,290 ($16.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,043 ($26.69). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,812.57.
About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust
