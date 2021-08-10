Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BAFYY opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

