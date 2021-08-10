Morgan Stanley Boosts Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $26.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 70.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Get Compass alerts:

COMP opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.57. Compass has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Company Profile

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.