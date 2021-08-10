Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Medpace worth $20,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $175.33 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.91.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $3,421,607.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.