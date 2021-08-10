Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $2,285,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,875,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,093,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on REGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.10 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.69.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $664,168.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,614 shares of company stock worth $3,369,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

