Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,958 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of CGI worth $21,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CGI by 1,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CGI alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GIB. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

NYSE:GIB opened at $89.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.