Morgan Stanley Sells 1,594,374 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,594,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $20,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -672.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

