Morgan Stanley Sells 78,130 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PTC were worth $20,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PTC by 0.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 47.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $6,573,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 26.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 69,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in PTC by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.08.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC opened at $135.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.83. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.