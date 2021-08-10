Morgan Stanley Sells 87,076 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,782 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 87,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $21,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 181,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $4,068,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $22,180,000 after buying an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 20,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $394,055.97. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,444.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADX opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.81. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.48 and a one year high of $20.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

