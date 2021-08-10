Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 193.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFVA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5,967.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth $224,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of BATS VFVA traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,726 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.59.

