Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 666 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.46. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $107.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.