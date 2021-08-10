Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $44.77 Million Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF makes up about 12.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $44,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 791.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

DBEF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,934. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.