Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,107,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $77.64. 292,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.