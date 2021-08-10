Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ET traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 44,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,846,980. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

