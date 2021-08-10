Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 26.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 131,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,225,247. The company has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

